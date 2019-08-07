Scare Valley to haunt Kern County Museum beginning October 4

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Scare Valley is returning this October to deliver thrills and chills, this time at the Kern County Museum.

The haunted house attraction will open Oct. 4 and also feature a pumpkin patch, rockwall, bounce house, train ride and laser tag area for those looking for a frightfully good time.

County planners had approved the attraction to open on nearly 20 acres of land on Rosedale Highway between Old Farm Road and Jewetta Avenue West, but placed restrictions on its operation, including ending ticket sales at 9 p.m.

Local residents had complained about the noise and traffic Scare Valley brought last October, its first in operation. Despite getting approval for the Rosedale Highway area, the attraction’s owner instead decided to contract with the museum.