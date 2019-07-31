Scare Valley set to return to Rosedale Highway site this year

Halloween is about three months away, but you can expect to see one attraction ready to welcome and terrify visitors.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors denied an appeal of the decision of a one-year trial of Scare Valley on nearly 20 acres of land on Rosedale Highway between Old Farm Road and Jewetta Avenue West.

County planners approved the Halloween house in April, but also set some conditions for it. Some of those include ending ticket sales at 9 p.m. and getting visitors off the site by 10 p.m. the same night.

Approval allows for a haunted house, a corn maze and a pumpkin patch at 11811 Rosedale Highway.

Residents who live in the area were unhappy about the return of Scare Valley. They said the attraction beings lots of traffic, lots of noise and lots of people.

Supervisors gave the OK to Scare Valley regardless.

Supervisors also said it will review the upcoming event when it’s all over, and discuss the results with the owner.