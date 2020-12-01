SBDC hosting free webinar on CA Rebuild Fund, new small business assistance programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center is hosting a free webinar on Wednesday on the California Rebuild Fund and new state small business assistance programs. The webinar, titled “Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic,” will take place Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.

According to SBDC, Kelly Bearden will provide information on the new state small business programs, PPP timelines and forgiveness process, and updates on a variety of local government business assistance programs. Bearden will be joined by Edward Palomar, business development manager for Access Plus Capital, to discuss the California Rebuild Fund.

Those interested in attending can register at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief38.