SBDC holding free webinars this week on rebuilding retail, tourism-related businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield is holding two webinars this week that focus on rebuilding retail and tourism-related businesses. The webinar topics also include government business assistance program updates.

The first webinar, “Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic,” will be online Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

According to SBDC, director Kelly Bearden will show management of PPP forgiveness forms and provide updates on a variety of government business assistance programs. He will be joined by guest Lani Lott, president of L.L. Consulting, to discuss how the pandemic has affected tourism and related businesses. Those who wish to participate can register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief34.

The second webinar, “Reopening and Rebuilding Trust,” will be online Thursday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

According to SBDC, retail expert Bob Phibbs will join Bearden to discuss why we should be hopeful about retail, rebuilding trust with customers and how to create a positive environment for the sake of sales. Phibbs conducts business makeovers for The Los Angeles Times. His work has also been featured on ABC, MSNBC, Fox News and PBS, according to SBDC. Online registration can be found at www.tinyurl.com/SBDC-RetailDr.

For more information, visit www.csubsbdc.com.