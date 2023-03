BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle, blocking all southbound lanes of Allen Road in northwest Bakersfield.

According to California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page, A white Acura sedan struck a bicyclist on Allen Road just north of Rosedale Highway around 2 p.m.

All southbound lanes of Allen Road remain blocked.

The condition of the bicyclist was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.