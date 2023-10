BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are open after a semi-truck crashed into a concrete barrier forcing California Highway Patrol officers to temporarily close three of the four lanes, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

Officers said the solo big-rig crash happened just south of the Outlets at Tejon. The impact of the crash spilled debris across three of four lanes of southbound I-5, leaving only the fast lane temporarily open.