BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We could soon find out the future of a bill that seeks to classify child sex trafficking as a “serious felony” in California, also known as, SB-14.

The bill was proposed by California senator Shannon Grove and is scheduled for a hearing in Sacramento Wednesday morning.

In June, democrats blocked the bill, only to reverse course two days later, and voted in favor of it after they received massive criticism and scrutiny.

However, some politicians that voted for it say SB-14 still has its flaws and has the potential to put victims behind bars. But Grove said that outcome is unlikely.

