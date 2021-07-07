Say goodbye to BPD’s last surviving Ford Crown Victoria, iconic police cruiser popular across North America

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When veterans retire from the Bakersfield Police Department there’s usually some sort of celebration — a cake, balloons, something. But when one old veteran, the last Crown Victoria in the fleet, retires from BPD, it may just go quietly into the night.

And that would be a shame, considering the respect it once commanded on the nation’s streets and highways.

But then when the Ford Crown Victoria made its debut 37 years ago America was a different place. Gas efficiency mattered, just not as much as it does today. Tailpipe emissions mattered, but the term climate change didn’t exist. The Crown Vic delivered stability, reliability and power, which made it a good choice not just for the public at large but for law enforcement agencies.

Enter, in 1992, the Crown Victoria Interceptor, a specially equipped police cruiser with a modified transmission, zero-to-60 acceleration in 5-point-6 seconds and, with a v-8, 249-horsepower engine, a theoretical top-end speed of 147 miles per hour. It was soon the model of choice for police agencies across the U-S and Canada including the Bakersfield Police Department, which went all-in on the Crown Vic.

Now the car’s day has come. Ford announced it would stop making the Crown Vic in 2011.

Some cities decided to stock up while they could. That year the Austin Texas police department asked for $4.5 million dollars to buy 176 of the iconic patrol cars.

Now those cars — 10 years old and older — are fading. Last September the California Highway Patrol retired its last two rear-wheel-drive Crown Vics, completing its transition to all-wheel-drive Ford Tauruses and Explorers.

And any day now, the Bakersfield Police Department will retire its last black-and-white Crown Vic.

BPD Sergeant Bryon Sandrini said the new Tauruses and Explorers have undeniable advantages, but he’ll miss the Crown Vic.

“It’s a great car,” Sandrini said. “Everyone at the Bakersfield Police Department currently, from the chief down, has driven a car like that during their training. I’m a driving instructor and we taught all the new hires, all the new police officers, how to drive this car.

“Now, the difference between this car and the cars we’re driving now — this is rear wheel drive, so it drives a lot different, handles a lot different, than our current cars, which are all-wheel drive. Ultimately, we’d still be driving this car if Ford kept making it. It’s a great car, it’s lasted through time, the test of time, and it’s been a good car,” he said.

(The BPD could cut loose its last Crown Vic any day now, but that doesn’t mean we’ll never see them again. Aged-out Crown Vics are typically stripped of agency decals, overhead emergency lights and computer equipment, sold in government auctions and driven by private citizens — including, sometimes, as taxis. We haven’t seen the last of them on the road — just the last of them racing to an emergency call, lights flashing, siren wailing.

Although the last Crown Victoria Interceptor is leaving the Bakersfield Police Department’s active fleet, it bears noting that the Kern County Sheriff’s Department still has a few of those iconic patrol cars — six at last check.