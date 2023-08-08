BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sixty percent of adults in the United States live paycheck-to-paycheck. To add another surprise expense like children’s clothes and notebooks could break the bank.

The ideal opportunity to see any savings is right now because the first day of school is still a little more than a week away.

Otherwise, you’ll have to choose from the bargains that have already been picked over.

Tip #1 on saving:

Shop your home! You might have random pencils lying around.

Dust them off, sharpen them, and you might have enough to consider it an entire pack’s worth!

The same goes for old notebooks. Tear out old sheets of notebooks lying around and use up the rest of the notebook.

…and who doesn’t love a new backpack?

Your child might love the look of a new one but that price tag isn’t as easy on the eyes.

Throw old lunch pales and backpacks in the washer for them to be brought back to life.

Tip #2 on saving:

WAIT on electronics! If you’re certain your child’s school Chromebook or other electronic can survive another few months, wait until Black Friday for the best deals on replacing any type of electronics.

Tip #3 on saving:

Thrift for back-to-school clothes!

Thrifting is not what it used to be. With apps like Poshmark, you can get reputable, name-brand items for significantly less. You can get stylish options for pennies on the dollar.

However, wait to buy fall clothing items.

“In October, we’re going to see bigger price cuts on sweaters, denim boots, and other cold weather accessories,” according to personal finance expert Andrea Woroch.

If you still have some money left over, buy enough bulk supplies of stationery to last the full academic year as you can get them at back to school prices.