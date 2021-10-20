Save the date, ‘Beautiful Bakersfield Awards Gala’ November 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s less than a month until what the community refers to as the “Oscars of Bakersfield.” The Beautiful Bakersfield Awards Gala celebrates the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that build a better Bakersfield.

Seats are on sale for the 31st annual gala presented by Valley Strong Credit Union. The awards is taking place Saturday, November 13 at 5 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Theater & Convention Center. Dinner will be served following the awards ceremony. Tickets are $85 per person and $800 for a table sponsorship of 8.

You can purchase tickets through October 25 by calling 661-327-4421, or by emailing Hillary Haenes at hhaenes@bakochamber.com.