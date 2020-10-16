‘Save Our Stages’ virtual concert series to raise funds for independent venues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A virtual concert series, “Save Our Stages,” will be held this weekend to raise funds for local entertainment venues.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several independent venues to close across the country, some permanently. The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) created the “Save Our Stages” Emergency Relief Fund to support them.

There will be original performances from dozens of artists such as Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Rise Against, and more. To see the full list and schedule of performances, visit the Save Our Stages website.

The Historic Fox Theater in Bakersfield and other venues across the nation will stream the virtual music series Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18.

If you would like to donate to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, visit here.