Save Mart Companies launch fundraising campaign to support Red Cross during wildfire emergency

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Save Mart Companies have launched a fundraising campaign to support the American Red Cross as it helps those affected by massive wildfires in Central and Northern California.

The “Round Up the Change” fundraiser began Monday in all Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores, according to a company news release. Shoppers at checkout can round up to the next dollar amount and donate the difference to American Red Cross Fire Relief.

Each donation will be printed on the receipt for a record of tax-deductible donations. Shoppers can donate as much as they want.

“This is a quick and easy way for our shoppers to help support the heroic work being done by the American Red Cross in communities throughout California ravaged by the active wildfires,” said Hal Levitt, senior vice president of retail operations, in the release.