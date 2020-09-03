Save Mart announces changes to how it will handle flu shots

Coronavirus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Save Mart is making changes to how it handles flu shots at its pharmacies.

The company has announced a new immunization program with upgraded safety procedures for all California stores. Customers coming in for flu vaccines will now be required to submit a new screening form to help track those who might be sick with COVID-19. They will also need to take a pre-vaccination temperature check.

Pharmacists will be required to wear masks and face shields. Save Mart flu vaccinations are free under most insurance plans.

