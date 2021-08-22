Savanna Lyn Meyer becomes first female Eagle Scout in Bakersfield region

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local student has braved nature and the pandemic to reach the heights of the Boy Scouts, but this scout isn’t a boy.

Savanna Lyn Meyer was recognized as the first female Eagle Scout in the Southern Sierra Council of Bakersfield.

Meyer won her recognition with a massive project, building a camping area and trail for the Tejon Ranch Conservancy in Caliente.

She cleared brush and rocks, installed a metal cattle gate, picnic tables for people to eat, and a firepit among other feats.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News