Saturday vigil to honor slain teen Patricia Alatorre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday marks what would have been Patricia Alatorre’s 14th birthday before her life was tragically cut short last year.

Investigators believe Alatorre was kidnapped and murdered by a man who allegedly drove from Inglewood to Bakersfield after they connected on social media.

On Friday, a mural in Downtown Bakersfield paid tribute to Alatorre, now known as “Bakersfield’s Daughter.”

On Saturday, the community is invited to join friends and family honoring Patricia Alatorre’s memory. The memorial takes place at the mural at the corner of 19th and L streets from noon to 1 p.m.

Organizers say there will be refreshments, a balloon release and a candle lighting.