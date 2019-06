BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed in east Bakersfield over the weekend has been identified.

Juan Carlos Gracia, 43, was found unresponsive in the 1500 block of Oregon Street Saturday evening after police responded to a ShotSpotter activation, coroner’s officials said.

Gracia died at the scene at 10:30 p.m., according to coroner’s officials.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Esguerra at 326-8670 or the BPD at 327-7111.