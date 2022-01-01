Saturday marks final day of Kwanzaa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jan. 1 marked the final day of Kwanzaa celebrating Black history and culture.

Each day of the weeklong holiday represents one of the principles of the holiday.

Saturday’s principle is “Imani” — meaning “faith” in Swahili. Some other principles include self-determination, creativity, purpose and faith.

Dr. Malana Karenga, a figure in the Black power movement, created the celebration in 1966. At the heart of the holiday is a nod to ancestral African celebrations and universally cherished values.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News