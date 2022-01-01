Saturday marks final day of Kwanzaa

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jan. 1 marked the final day of Kwanzaa celebrating Black history and culture.

Each day of the weeklong holiday represents one of the principles of the holiday.

Saturday’s principle is “Imani” — meaning “faith” in Swahili. Some other principles include self-determination, creativity, purpose and faith.

Dr. Malana Karenga, a figure in the Black power movement, created the celebration in 1966. At the heart of the holiday is a nod to ancestral African celebrations and universally cherished values.