Saturday marks 2 years since the disappearance of Baylee Despot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday marks two years since the disappearance of Baylee Despot. She is part of a local mystery that’s drawn nationwide attention, but remains unsolved.

It wasn’t hard to find posters all over Bakersfield as family and friends searched for Despot that summer of 2018.

17 News spoke to Despot’s mother, Jane Parrent, on Saturday.

Parrent said she hasn’t lost hope in finding justice and finds support and comfort in the mothers of Micah Holsenbake and James Kulstad.

“I don’t know where she’s at,” Parrent said. “I don’t know what happened to her. I just hope somebody comes forward so we can get justice and find her.”

Despot disappeared on April 25, 2018.

Police confirmed a link between Despot and Holsenbake’s cases later that year, but the cases remain unsolved.

Holsonbake went missing in East Bakersfield and was last seen around Flower Street and Mount Vernon Avenue on March 23, 2018.

Months later his arm was found in the Kern River near Hart Park — the rest of his body has not been found.

Despot is part of the Bakersfield 3 along with Micah Holsenbake and James Kulstad. Their mothers all believe the cases are connected — the three knew each other, ran in the same social circles and were murdered or disappeared just months apart from each other.

Bakersfield police continues investigating Despot’s disappearance and said there is no new information to share.

Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on Holsonbake’s disappearance, $10,000 for Kulstad’s murder and $16,000 for information in Baylee Despot’s case.

Anyone with information on Despot’s disappearance is urged to contact police at 661-327-7111 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.