Saturated patrol on the Grapevine tomorrow

Highway 99 and Interstate 5 will have more California Highway Patrol officers watching the roads tomorrow.

They will be targeting areas where speeding generally occurs and areas prone to traffic collisions.

This tactic has been proven to be effective with the goal of keeping motorists safe.

Speeding has been found to be the leading cause in collisions on the Grapevine, according to CHP.