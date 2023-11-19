BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A satellite launch previously scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 has been delayed to Sunday, Nov. 19, according to SpaceX.

Officials say the launch of 22 Starlink satellites is now scheduled for 10:33 p.m. on Sunday night from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Starlink satellites will be carried on a Falcon 9 rocket, and the rocket can produce a bright orange flame that will gradually dim.

As the flame dims, officials say the vehicle’s tenuous exhaust plume will appear, which can be seen for miles to the unaided eye through the entire second stage burn.