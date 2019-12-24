Santa Tracker: Following Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Santa Claus is in his sleigh and making his way around the world on Christmas Eve.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, otherwise known as NORAD, is tracking his journey. NORAD is a United States and Canada bi-national organization that defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America.

You can follow Santa live here. You can call NORAD by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723), or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.