BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Santa and Mrs. Claus are set to join the Bakersfield Christmas tree lighting in downtown Bakersfield on Nov. 25.

The Christmas tree lighting is set for Nov. 25 at 6 p.m., at the Centennial Plaza in front of the Mechanics Bank Arena at 1001 Truxtun Ave., according to event organizers.

City officials say Mayor Karen Goh and other city council members will speak at the event.

The event will feature live music, hot dogs and hot chocolate for purchase.