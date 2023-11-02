BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Wasco’s third annual Christmas Parade, tree lighting and vendor faire is slated for Dec. 2, according to organizers.

Wasco’s Rose Festival and Orange Heart Foundation have teamed up to bring holiday cheer to community members. The parade entry fee will include a toy, sock or book donation to benefit Wasco’s Toys for Tigers.

The event will kick-off with a vendor faire starting at 4 p.m. where you can shop and grab a bite to eat throughout the festivities. The parade starts at 6 p.m. followed by the tree lighting at approximately 7:15 p.m. leading up to the Block Party, which is scheduled to end at 9 p.m.

“Each year gets bigger and better. Year over year we add more vendors, increase the number of parade entries and more Wasconians join us for this special night.” Orquidea Ocampo, Orange Heart Foundation Secretary/Wasco Rose Festival Board Member

If you would like to join the parade contact, Parade.WascoRF@gmail.com. For vendor applications email, Vendor.WascoRF@gmail.com.