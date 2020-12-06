UPDATE: More than 600 children see Santa, Mrs. Claus during Saturday drive-by event at Minter Field Air Museum

UPDATE (12/6): More than 200 vehicles came out to the Minter Field Air Museum in Shafter on Saturday to see Santa Claus.

The museum said more than 600 children were able to see Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as their elves. Each child received a stuffed animal courtesy of PetSmart.

We estimate we put a smile on more than 600 Children that were able to see Santa Claus and receive a Stuffed Animal for Christmas and their parents had a great big smile to.

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Santa Claus will be dropping in by helicopter at the Minter Field Air Museum this Saturday.

Santa’s will arrive at 11 a.m. at the museum, located at 401 Vultee Ave. The free event, which will go on until 1 p.m. and is drive-by only due to the pandemic, will also include a stuffed animal giveaway for the children who attend courtesy of the PetSmart on Ming Avenue.

For more information, contact the museum at 661-393-0291.