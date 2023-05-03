BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County organizations are distributing sandbags Friday and Saturday for residents impacted by flooding due to the melting snow.

Free sandbags will be available at Stramler Park Friday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers.

On Saturday, May 6 free sandbags will be available at the west entrance of Hart Park after 1 p.m. Organizers say pallets will be placed at the west entrance and it will be self-serve.

At that location sandbags will be limited to 20 bags per household.

A third sandbag location is scheduled for Saturday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. but a location has not been announced.

Click here for more details about sandbag distribution.