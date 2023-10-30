BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A male swimmer who went missing in the Kern River on Oct. 21 has been identified, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

KCSO identified Fredy o Medrano y Medrano, 33, of San Pedro, Calif., as the swimmer who went missing in the Kern River, west of Lake Ming.

On Oct. 26, KCSO’s Search and Rescue team found and recovered Medrano’s body from the river, just north of Hart Lake.

Search and Rescue crews and the Bakersfield Fire Department conducted several passes searching for the missing swimmer using boats and aerial drones, but were unsuccessful in locating him, KCSO said.

An autopsy will be released by the coroner’s office at a later date.