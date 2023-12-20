BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Healthy Air Living featured 14 student artists across the valley on their annual calendar, with two of the artists hailing from Bakersfield.

The Healthy Air Living initiative will recognize the students from all over the valley on Dec. 21 during a board meeting. The reveal of the calendar will take place at the District offices around 9 a.m.

Healthy Air Living Kids` Calendar Showcase is an event that has been going on for 27 years, organizers say. The annual showcase is for a bilingual calendar that features clean-air messages and drawings, with a design that inspires all to reduce pollution in the valley.

Evelyn, a 7th grade student, and Miguel Zapata, a 6th grader, were two student artists from Bakersfield schools to be featured on the calendar. Miguel Zapata illustrated, “Start the Revolution Against Air Pollution.” Evelyn was responsible for the piece titled, “Stop Idling. The Smart Solution to Air Pollution.”

The calendars are free, and distributed to schools, community groups, healthcare facilities and churches. Calendars are available for pickup in Bakersfield at 34936 Flyover Ct.