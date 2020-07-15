San Joaquin Valley College announces new vocational nursing program at three campuses including Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Joaquin Valley College has announced a new vocational nursing program at three campuses including Bakersfield.

Students will be able to earn their vocational nursing certificate in 14 months or an associate degree in 16 months, the college said. The program prepares graduates for the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses, and those who pass that exam get licensed by the Board of Vocational Nursing.

“Nurses are critical team members that enhance patient-care outcomes,” said SJVC President Nick Gomez. “Expanding our Vocational Nursing program to these additional communities will help them adapt to the challenges and embrace the opportunities of an ever-evolving healthcare field.”

Students will learn about direct patient care, assessment, diagnostic measurements, procedures and treatments, according to the college. The program includes a clinical rotation providing hands-on training as they complete their studies.

For more information about courses at the Bakersfield campus, click here.