San Joaquin Tractor Co. donates 74-year-old sign to Kern County Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Joaquin Tractor Company has donated its 74-year-old trademark sign to the Kern County Museum.

The 40-foot long, 1,000-pound sign has been marking the headquarters of the tractor store at the once-prominent corner of California and Union Avenue since 1948.

Mike McCoy with the Kern County Museum said the tractor company reached out to the museum to donate the sign.

“Brian Agnetti from San Joaquin Tractor called and offered us this beautiful sign from the late 1940s.”

The sign will have a new home at the Kern County Museum’s Mission Bank Neon Plaza. Once the sign has been refurbished it will be mounted on an exterior wall next to Milton “Spartacus” Miller’s infamous Padre Hotel missile, according to the museum.

“We have a growing collection of neon signs,” McCoy said.

McCoy said the Neon Plaza has up to 35 signs now.

Besides Agnetti, McCoy thanked CM Sign Company and Wes Reese Crane Company. McCoy said they plan to clean up the sign and “do a little touch-up paint and work on the electrical.”

The sign is expected to be up in six months, according to the Kern County Museum.