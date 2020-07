Mojave, Calif. (KGET) — A man died after the truck he was driving on Highway 395 collided head-on with a big rig early Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol says Calvin Everhart, 53, suffered fatal injuries in the 2:10 a.m. crash on 395 south of China Lake Boulevard. The big rig’s driver had major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the CHP Mojave area office at 661-823-5500.