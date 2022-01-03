Two killed in Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men who died in a crash on Wheeler Ridge Road last week have been identified.

Richard Nunez Sioson, 28, of San Diego, was the driver of a car that collided head-on with another vehicle the night of Dec. 28 north of Valpredo Avenue, according to a coroner’s release. Both Sioson and the other vehicle’s driver Valdemar Ajpop, 34, of Frazier Park were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others — including three children — were injured, according to California Highway Patrol.

