Sam’s Club Alcohol delivery now available

Today Sam’s Club announced that it’s adding wine, beer and spirits to the list of things you can buy when ordering through their Instacart service.

The service is available to 215 Sam’s Clubs throughout 12 states with Bakersfield being one. The new service will bring hundreds of Sam’s Club’s alcohol options, including some of their Member Mark selection, Modelo, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka to name a few. Sam’s Club say alcohol can get to the customer as fast as an hour.

Customers can purchase alcohol from Sam’s Club using Instacart just like getting groceries. Customers can go online to http://www.SamsClub.com/Instacart or open the Instacart app, select their city and Sam’s Club, then search for beer, wine or spirits to add to their virtual basket.

Customers ordering alcohol through Instacart must be 21 or older and are required to enter their date of birth during checkout and will be asked to present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.