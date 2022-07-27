The trial is in its third day.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller refused to bake them a wedding cake, a same-sex couple received offers of a free cake, photography and other services for their celebration.

There were many places willing to make a cake for her and her wife, said Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio. But the ability to get a cake elsewhere doesn’t alter the fact they received unequal treatment from the Bakersfield business in 2017, she said.

She testified they were treated differently for one reason: “Because we’re lesbians.”

Rodriguez Del-Rio finished testifying Wednesday, the third day of trial against Miller, who is being sued by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing for violating the Unruh Act, which states all people, regardless of sexual orientation, must be given equal service at all businesses. If Judge Eric Bradshaw finds in the department’s favor, Miller would have to either bake wedding cakes for same-sex couples, delegate that job to another employee or stop baking wedding cakes altogether.

Miller’s attorneys with the Thomas More Society say she is a devout Christian who believes baking a wedding cake for a same-sex couple would violate her religious beliefs.

They have also argued the creation of a wedding cake is a form of artistic expression, and as such is protected speech under the First Amendment. Her attorneys say she can’t be compelled to create a work of art against her will.

The trial could end as early as this week.

After they were denied, Rodriguez-Del Rio posted on Facebook she felt “discriminated against, angry, hurt, sad.” She testified she only intended family and friends to see her post, and didn’t intend anyone to act against Miller, whose attorneys say was inundated with emails and phone calls, some threatening, after news of the incident spread through social media.

Paul Jonna, one of Miller’s attorneys, played portions of Rodriguez Del-Rio’s deposition to impeach her testimony regarding what a business owner should be required to do and whether the creation of a wedding cake is art.

At her deposition, Rodriguez Del-Rio was asked what she would do if she owned a business and the state asked her to draw a picture she believed was morally offensive. As the business owner, she said, she could do whatever she wanted.

Jonna began displaying photos of wedding cakes, each designed differently. After showing her the first photo, he asked Rodriguez Del-Rio if creating that cake required artistic skill.

She said, “I think anyone could make that one.”

Asked at the deposition if artistic skill was necessary to make that cake, her response was, “I guess. Sure.”

She acknowledged at trial artistic skill played a role in the creation of the other cakes Jonna displayed.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rodriguez Del-Rio’s wife, Eileen Rodriguez Del-Rio, was called to the stand. DFEH attorney Gregory Mann began by going over similar questions he asked of her spouse, starting with how they met and continuing to her experience at Tastries.

Mann asked if she posted on social media after leaving the bakery. She said she did.

“Why’d you do that?” the attorney asked.

“I was angry,” she said.

Eileen Rodriguez Del-Rio testified she wanted people to know discrimination still exists, it happens in Bakersfield and “it’s ugly.”