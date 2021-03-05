UPDATE: Movie screening at Sam Lynn Ballpark canceled because of equipment issue

UPDATE: Organizers of the movie screening said Friday night’s event scheduled at Sam Lynn Ballpark was canceled because of an equipment issue.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday night is movie night at Sam Lynn Ballpark. You can get a bit of fresh air and catch a classic, family-friendly flick.

The baseball movie “Angels in the Outfield” will play Friday night at the diamond.

The movie begins at 7 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per car and they accept credit or debit card and cash.

Sam Lynn Ballpark is located at 4001 Chester Ave., just north of the Kern County Museum.