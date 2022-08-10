UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) — The Sam Fire has now reached 50 acres in size and is not threatening any structures at this time, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Los Angeles County Fire Department is responding to the Sam Fire burning in LA County near Highway 138 and Quail Road that started at approximately 4:05 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

Highway 138 is closed from Gorman Post to Ridge Route, according to CHP.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department upgraded the fire to a second alarm and over 200 firefighters have been assigned to the fire, according to a tweet from the L.A. County Fire Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.