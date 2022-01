BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire investigators say donations to a Salvation Army in central Bakersfield appeared to have been intentionally set on fire Friday.

Bakersfield firefighters were called to the non-profit at Union Avenue and 20th Street just after 6 a.m. The fire burned donations for the Salvation Army in its lot.

No information about a possible suspect was released. The building was not damaged and no injuries were reported.