Salute to transit workers: Golden Empire Transit drivers ‘sound the horn’ for them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit bus drivers blasted their horns Thursday to honor public transit workers across the region.

It was part of the #SoundTheHorn campaign that started in New York.

GET told 17 News they’re still working to provide service for health care workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are taking precautions aboard all their buses including implementing social distancing on the buses and separating the drivers from their passengers. They are also cleaning and sanitizing the buses regularly.