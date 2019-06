Salty’s BBQ and Catering will cook up lunch to support local student athletes.

The Salty’s Summer Sizzle Barbecue will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Fox Theater, at the corner of 21st Street and G Street.

Lunch includes half a chicken, chili beans, a bread roll and a bottle of water for $10.

Proceeds will support the CSUB Roadrunner Scholarship Fund.