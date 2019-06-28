Salty’s BBQ fundraiser brings in $2,100 for Roadrunner Scholarship Fund

Many turned out and drove up to get a taste of barbecue chicken in Downtown Bakersfield and to help student athletes at Cal State Bakersfield.

Salty’s BBQ sold lunches behind the Fox Theater to raise money for the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund. The fund is looking to raise a total of $700,000.

Jeff Salters, the owner of Salty’s, said one of the best things about the community is how it comes together for these kind of events.

“One of the greatest things about Bakersfield and Kern County … is just the support we get for the non-profits and just the organizations in this town that help make us who we are,” Salters said.

The fundraiser brought in $2,100 for the scholarship fund.