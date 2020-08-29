Salon workers rally to return to work hours before Governor Newsom announces salon reopenings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom’s new guidelines also allow salons and barbershops in Kern County should to reopen as soon as Monday. Hours earlier Friday morning, that’s exactly what salon workers rallied for, marching at the intersection of Truxtun and Mohawk.

“We’re dependent on work to take care to take care of our families,” said Vallie Lamas, a hairdresser at Panache Salon in Central Bakersfield. “It’s been really hard, financially and mentally.”

Protester Daniel Beer added, “when you go and take your test after you’ve completed your hours in cosmetology, 75 percent of your test is sanitation. Our salons are so sanitized.”

The protesters even signed petitions to send to the governor.

“We need a date. I want to be open permanently,” Lamas said.

Just hours after their protest, they got what they wanted.

Governor Newsom announced, “in 58 counties in the state of California, regardless of what tier you’re in, hair salons and barbershops can be reopened.”

“This kind of solidifies everything that we’ve waited for five weeks now,” said Panache Salon president, Mark Lamas. “I feel accomplished. I feel like today was the day some good news came from something that we did.”

While indoor services will only be allowed at 25 percent capacity, salons hope at least they can be open for good this time.

Mark Lamas added, “it gives us a little bit of hope that there may not be another closure, but I didn’t think we‘d close down the second time either.”