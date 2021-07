BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) will be joined Tuesday by the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation to celebrate $1.3 million in funding secured for a skill center in the city.

The center will be used to train community members for “good paying, local jobs in the Valley,” according to a Salas news release. Salas will present the foundation with a novelty check.

A press conference will be held 10 a.m.