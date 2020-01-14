Salas introduces bill in response to Ridgecrest quakes requiring new homes to include seismic gas shutoff devices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas has introduced a bill that would require the installation of seismic gas shutoff devices on any newly constructed or renovated homes.

Assembly Bill 1923 was created in response to last year’s major earthquakes that struck the Ridgecrest area, during which gas lines leaked and multiple homes caught fire.

“When an earthquake happens, many people are not able to turn off their natural gas lines before losing everything in a fire,” Salas said. “During an emergency, individuals are focused on trying to keep their families and loved ones safe. This bill will help prevent the outbreak of gas leaks and deadly fires during earthquakes and free up emergency responders to help those in critical need.”

AB 1923 would require that the California Building Standards Commission adopt building standards in the next triennial edition of the California Building Standards Code — expected in 2021 — that would require the installation of a seismic gas shutoff device in any newly constructed, rehabilitated, renovated or reconstructed residential structure.

