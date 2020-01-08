Salas introduces bill aimed at improving work accommodations for pregnant correctional officers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas has introduced a new bill that focuses on providing better work accommodations for pregnant correctional officers.

Assembly Bill 1906 would require the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to provide light-duty accommodations to all pregnant correctional officers who request it.

The law is in response to a lawsuit filed in 2018 by a former correctional officer at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi alleging that she was denied the opportunity to take a light-duty assignment while pregnant.

“The practice of denying working accommodations to pregnant correctional officers is appalling, discriminatory and unacceptable,” Salas said. “This bill will ensure that this senseless practice is put to an end and will help to provide an equal opportunity working environment for all correctional officers.”

According to the lawsuit, Sarah Coogle claims she was only given the options to take a demotion, a leave absence or leave the position entirely, which she didn’t want. Until 2015, the CDCR had allowed pregnant officers to work light-duty assignments until a change of policy took place.

Coogle lost her baby girl while seven months pregnant after she fell while responding to an inmate fight.

Coogle was awarded $1.7 million in damages through the lawsuit last year.