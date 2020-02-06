Salas hosting discussion with local leaders Friday on how to get portion of state funding addressing homelessness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas is hosting a roundtable discussion with local leaders about funding to address homelessness on Friday.

The discussion will be held at the Kern Housing Authority, located at 1015 Baker Street. The roundtable will include a presentation from the state’s Deputy Secretary of Homelessness, Alicia Sutton, about how cities and counties in the Valley can get a portion of state funding to address homelessness.

Specifically, the presentation will discuss $650 million in grant funding through the Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention program that is part of the 2019-20 state budget.

Attending the discussion will be Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, City Councilman Bruce Freeman, Arvin Mayor Jose Gurrola and more.

For more information, call Salas’ Bakersfield office at 661-335-0302.