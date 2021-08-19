Salas, Fong name districts’ Small Businesses of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield State Assemblymen Rudy Salas (D) and Vince Fong (R) named the “2021 Small Businesses of the Year” for the 32nd and 34th Assembly District.

Assemblyman Rudy Salas named Fil-Bake Shop, located on Cecil Avenue in Delano, as the 32nd Assembly District’s 2021 Small Business of the Year. He says the bake shop’s years of service of giving back to the Filipino community makes it deserve this award.

Salas says Fil-Bake Shop organized donations after the 2013 earthquake in the Phillippines and provided meals to hospital workers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He describes the shop as a “pillar of the community.”

Assemblyman Vince Fong honored Jake’s Steakhouse as the 34th Assembly District’s 2021 Small Business of the Year. Located in Tehachapi, Jake’s is a restaurant known for its delicious food, friendly hospitality, and love for the community.

Previously known as the Garden Café, current owner Barbara Ferrante purchased the now Jake’s Steakhouse in 2003. The name change was a salute to a Doberman that Ferrante received from actor William Shatner. Under Barbara’s leadership, Jake’s Steakhouse maneuvered the challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic. She expanded her outdoor dining area, created a senior shut-in meal program for those in need and created an easily accessible family meal menu for quick orders.