Salad bars will be part of lunch offerings at Rosedale Union schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lunch time is about to get healthier at several local schools.

Beginning next school, all campuses in the Rosedale Union School District will have salad bars.

Six salad bars were donated by Bayer Crop Science through the United Fresh Start Foundation and the Salad Bars to School initiative.

The goal is to give students healthier choices away from home.

“School districts always rely on partnerships and community support,” Superintendent John Mendiburu said. “

It allows us to bring in our local produce into the schools and this has been a great avenue for it and our students benefiting.”

Mendiburu says the salad bars were first tested at Patriot Elementary, where the number of students who ate in the cafeteria tripled.