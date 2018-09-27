SAL BBQ fundraised over $9,000

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The numbers are coming in, as we wrapped up the Sheriff's Activities League (SAL) barbecue fundraiser.

So far, over $9,000 was raised for the event.

The organization offers programs to local kids in an effort to keep them off the streets and help them become responsible, productive members of the community.

17 News and the folks at SAL are grateful for everyone who came out to show their support by grabbing a tri-tip sandwich.

When we receive the final count we will update the numbers.