BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The ongoing effort to create more affordable housing options in Kern County for those who need it most is taking an important step.

The City of Bakersfield gave 17 News a tour of the Sagewood Affordable Housing Apartment Community on Tuesday. The $25 million dollar Sagewood complex is bringing 72 new units to local farmworkers and their families, officials said.

The housing development, which is located off of Stine and Berkshire Roads, includes one, two and three bedroom units, as well as a playground, a basketball court and a picnic area.

Mayor Karen Goh says farmworkers are a big part of the fabric of our community, and they deserve affordable homes they can be proud of — a sentiment echoed during Tuesday’s tour.

“We are the bread basket of the state, of the country, and with you know, the fact that we’re making housing especially for those who are putting in the labor to make sure we have food on our tables — I think that really meets the needs of our community as well,” said Manpreet Kaur, Ward 7 Councilmember.

The project received $2.5 million dollars from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and another $3 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA will also provide rental assistance tied to each unit.