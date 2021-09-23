Safety, security and duck feet at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Safety and security are often a concern for people especially for families with little children. This is a priority for organizers at any large event including our county fair.

Fair organizers partnered with Kern County Sheriff’s Office to keep fair goers safe and families together.

It can take just a second for you to be separated from your child. With the excitement and crowded space on the fairgrounds it could be hard to find them.

The answer, is duck feet and I’m not talking about racing ducks like they do here at the fair. But instead, the footprints painted on the ground.

“If for some reason you happen to be separated and you see these duck feet on the ground, follow the line of duck feet and it will take you straight to a center for a children’s lost and found area,” Danielle Kernkamp with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kernkamp says over the years the number of children separated from their families has increased. In 2019, 70 children were separated.

But following duck feet isn’t the only way parents can reunite with their children. Another method, wear an identification wristband.

“We are going to have three booths at the entrances,” Kernkamp said. “It’s a free process all you have to do is walk in. You put the child’s name, your name as the parent and your phone number on this wristband and you stick it on your child’s wrist. That way if they walk away a deputy can find them and give that number a call.”

KCSO says everyone’s safety is important and that they have a zero tolerance policy towards anyone who tries to cause trouble.

Fairgoers spoke with 17News about how comfortable they feel this year at the fair.

“It’s more of at your own risk type of situation,” Vanessa Hernadez a fairgoer said. “They do have metal detectors when they come in and that I do feel safe about.”

“I’ve got my family, I got my young son here,” Adlai Wilson another fairgoers said. “It’s just great to know that this place is secure and I do feel safe here.”

Now KCSO said parents should take a full body image of their kids before coming to the fair. They also recommend to have the whole family wear matching colors so it is easier to distinguish each other in the crowd.