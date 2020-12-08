Safety concerns for teachers in the classroom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– While the stay-at-home order has effectively shut down Kern County, some school districts remain open with teachers working in-person amid surging case numbers. Schools have worked diligently to ensure a safe environment, but teachers’ health and well-being are still a significant concern.

While she hasn’t taught in-person this year, Stockdale High School teacher Karen Patino has been a strong supporter of keeping teachers online.

“The teachers are among the population that most at risk,” said Patino. “We have teachers with lupus, we have teachers who have successfully battled cancer, and now we’re putting them at risk.”

Patino says, “a good teacher is a good teacher, no matter where they are.” “We should not be putting our teachers in a life-threatening situation when they can do the same work at home.”

However, with as much as 50% of students in select districts failing one or more classes, many parents have pushed to return to the classroom. An argument Patino understands but believes is flawed.

“The classroom experience isn’t the same, you’re essentially teaching zoom in person,” said Patino. “You may have masks, social distance, and plexiglass.”

Dr. Nimisha Amin, a physician at Southwest Pediatrics, believes teachers face substantial risk teaching in-person.

“The virus will start to slip into the schools, and you are going to have multiple cases within the school amongst the teachers, the administration, and students,” said Dr. Admin. “That may close the classroom or even the school itself.”

Patino believes the chaos from a classroom outbreak could be even more detrimental than distance learning itself.

“There’s nothing more disruptive than changing schedules back and forth,” said Patino.

She hopes schools shutter all in-person activities and allow their staff the opportunity to work from home until our county’s numbers are under control.

Patino says, “if the job can be performed from a distance, then that is the safest thing for society, it’s the safest thing for everyone to keep as many people home as possible.”